Venezuela’s Guaidó grapples with case of alleged corruption

Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido gives a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 17, 2019. AP Photo

Venezuela's opposition is coming under scrutiny for a case in which two activists allegedly misappropriated funds designated to help Venezuelan security forces who deserted and crossed into Colombia.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó said Monday that his diplomatic representative in Colombia will on Tuesday provide Colombian investigators with information about an opposition probe of the case. Guaidó, who is trying to topple Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, says anyone found guilty of wrongdoing must be punished.

Maduro, who is frequently accused by the opposition of large-scale corruption, says the opposition case shows that Guaidó's camp cannot be trusted.

Hundreds of Venezuelan security forces heeded an opposition call to leave their posts in February, around the time that Guaidó led a failed attempt to deliver aid across the border into Venezuela.