The Latest: Boris Johnson leads UK Conservative leader race

Combo group of ten file photos showing the contenders in the Conservative Party leadership race, with top row from left, Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Mark Harper, and bottom row from left, Esther McVey, Matt Hancock, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid. The official list of ten contenders to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, for the office of Leader of Britain's Conservative Party was released Monday June 10, 2019. (PA via AP) AP

The Latest on the race among British Conservatives to replace Prime Minister Theresa May (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Boris Johnson has secured the most support in the first round of votes in Britain's Conservative Party leadership race, while three other candidates have been eliminated.

Johnson, a former foreign secretary and leading Brexit campaigner, got 114 votes in the secret ballot among more than 300 Conservative lawmakers. Three failed to meet the threshold of 17 votes needed to stay in the race.

Seven contenders remain in the contest to succeed Theresa May as party leader and prime minister.

Further elimination votes will be held next week, with the final two contenders put to a vote of 160,000 Conservative Party members across the country. The result is expected in late July.

10:20 a.m.

Britain's Conservative Party is holding the first round of knockout voting in the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

The 313 Conservative lawmakers will vote Thursday by secret ballot. There are currently 10 contenders to be the next party leader, who will also become prime minister.

The candidate with the fewest votes — and any who don't get at least 17 — will drop out. Further rounds of votes will be held next week until just two candidates remain. The winner will then be decided by a vote of all 160,000 Conservative Party members across the country.

Boris Johnson, a former foreign secretary, is the front-runner, with declared support from about 80 colleagues. Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are among those aiming to catch him.