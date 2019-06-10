Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch attack drones into Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched at least two drones targeting a southwest Saudi city that's home to an air base.

The Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel reported early Tuesday the rebels launched Qasef-2K drones to strike the city of Khamis Mushait.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday, quoting military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki, that soldiers "intercepted" two drones launched by the Houthis.

The Iranian-allied Houthis increasingly have targeted the kingdom with bomb-carrying drones.

Khamis Mushait, some 815 kilometers (510 miles) southwest of the capital, Riyadh, is near the kingdom's border with Yemen.

A Saudi-led coalition launched a war against the Houthis in March 2015.

Yemen's long-running war has become the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The fighting in the Arab world's poorest country has killed an estimated 60,000 people.