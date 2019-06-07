Judge halts new airport project outside Mexico City

FILE - In this April 29, 2019 file photo, construction equipment sits parked on a field ready to move during the launch of the construction of Mexico City's new airport at the Military Airbase Number 1 in Santa Lucia, on the outskirts of Mexico City. Mexicans Against Corruption said Friday, June 7, 2019, a judge has provisionally halted the project until the government presents assurances that it will not harm the environment or affect archaeological sites. AP Photo

A Mexican anti-graft group says a judge has provisionally halted a project to turn an air base into a new civilian and military airport north of the capital.

Mexicans Against Corruption says the project is on hold until the government presents assurances that it will not harm the environment or affect archaeological sites.

The government did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador canceled an already-begun airport construction closer to Mexico City's center after taking office Dec. 1. He argued the project was too costly and prone to corruption.

Officials say the replacement project at the Santa Lucia Airbase will cost $4.1 billion, representing a cost savings even considering losses from canceling the Texcoco airport. It ws expected to open in mid-2021.