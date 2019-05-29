The Latest: Families of dead S. Koreans to fly to Budapest

Responders sit in a rubber dinghy preparing for the search of victims next to a landing dock after a tourist boat crashed with another ship late Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The boat capsized and sunk in the Danube River Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, in Budapest, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported. Zsolt Szigetvary

The Latest on a boat that capsized in the Danube River in Budapest with 33 South Korean tourists (all times local):

5:15 a.m.

A tour agency says the family members of seven South Koreans killed during a boat capsizing in Budapest will fly to the Hungarian capital as early as Thursday night.

The Very Good Tour agency in South Korea says its staff will take 16 family members to Budapest.

Senior agency official Lee Sang-moo says the seven dead are among 30 South Koreans who had been on a package tour in Europe.

Lee says three other South Korean nationals — two guides and a photographer — were also aboard the capsized boat.

He says the boat was anchored when it was hit by a bigger ship on the Danube River in downtown Budapest.

4:25 a.m.

A tour agency says the South Koreans whose boat capsized in Budapest were on a package tour program in Europe.

Seoul officials say seven South Korean tourists are dead and 19 others remain missing when their sightseeing boat collided with another vessel and capsized Wednesday night in the Danube River. Seven South Koreans have been rescued.

The Very Good Tour agency in South Korea said Thursday that the tourists left South Korea on May 25 for a group tour program that began with a visit to Munich, Germany.

The agency says they were supposed to return to South Korea on June 1.

It says most of the tourists were traveling with their family members.

3 a.m. Thursday

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has ordered officials to mobilize all available efforts to support rescue work in cooperation with the Hungarian government after a boat with South Korean tourists capsized in Budapest.

Seven South Korean tourists are dead and 19 remain missing. Seven have been rescued.

Moon's office said Thursday he also ordered the launch of a government task force headed by the foreign minister.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry says it's considering sending a team of 18 officials to Hungary at an early date. A ministry statement says the team would include Foreign Ministry officials and rescue workers.

10:25 p.m.

Hungarian media say a boat has capsized in the Danube River in Budapest, with 34 people on board, including passengers and personnel.

State news wire MTI says rescuers are at the scene near Hungary's parliament, including a fire boat.

Some people have been rescued and a search is underway for others.