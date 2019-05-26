Syrian troops regain control of village they lost to rebels

This photo provided Tuesday, May 21, 2019 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows smoke rising after Syrian government forces targeted the town of al-Habeet, in Idlib province, Syria. Syrian activists and a rebel spokesman said Wednesday, May 22, 2019 that opposition fighters have recaptured Kfar Nabuda, a village at the edge of the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) AP

Syrian government forces regained control of a northwestern village on Sunday, just days after losing it to militants, state media and an opposition war monitoring group said.

State TV said troops captured Kfar Nabudah before noon from militants, including members of al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group. The opposition's Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that militants lost control of the village.

The latest round of violence erupted late last month, wrecking a cease-fire brokered for the area by Russia and Turkey and raising fears of a wider government offensive.

Some 180,000 people have already been displaced inside the rebel-held area that straddles most of northwestern Idlib province and parts of neighboring Hama. The U.N., the U.S. and others have called for an end to the violence.

Government forces first captured Kfar Nabudah on May 8, then lost it on Wednesday. The village is located on the southwestern edge of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

The Observatory said Syrian government forces carried out scores of airstrikes, and used barrels bombs and artillery shells to retake the village. It said the latest round of Kfar Nabodah fighting killed 28 militants, and also 16 troops and pro-government gunmen.

The initial capture of the village facilitated government troop advances to the west and north, leading to the fall of several villages.

The Observatory, which tracks Syria's civil war, now in its eighth year, said that 766 people, including 226 civilians have been killing since April 30.