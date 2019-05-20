Austrian interior minister’s job on the line after scandal

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (Austrian People's Party) addresses the media during a press conference at the Federal Chancellors Office in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Kurz has called for an early election after the resignation of his vice chancellor spelled an end to his governing coalition. AP Photo

Political chaos reigned in Austria on Monday, two days after the chancellor called for a new election and pulled the plug on his ruling coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, whose leader quit over an apparent influence-peddling scandal involving a purported Russian investor.

Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz appeared to be preparing Monday to force out the country's interior minister, a divisive figure in the Freedom Party, according to a senior member of his government.

Kurz had called for a new national election after Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache quit his post and the leadership of the Freedom Party on Saturday following the leaking of a damning video showing his behavior at a gathering in Ibiza two years ago. The national election is expected in September, but it remains unclear how the country will be governed until then.

Strache's resignation was a setback for populist and nationalist forces as Europe heads into the final days of campaigning for the European Parliament elections, which run from Thursday through Sunday.

The Freedom Party is the junior member of Kurz's governing coalition that took power in December 2017. Kurz said Saturday that talks with Freedom Party members after the Strache scandal broke showed no real will to change.

For now, Freedom Party ministers remain in place, but a minister from Kurz's People's Party, Gernot Bluemel, told ORF television he expects that Kurz will dismiss Interior Minister Herbert Kickl.

The Freedom Party said it would pull its ministers out of the outgoing government if Kickl is dismissed.

Bluemel cited a need to get the bottom of the scandal triggered by a video, leaked to two German publications, in which Strache and party colleague Johann Gudenus are heard telling a purported Russian investor that she can expect lucrative construction contracts if she buys an Austrian newspaper and supports the Freedom Party. Gudenus has quit as leader of the party's parliamentary group and is leaving the party.

The 32-year-old Kurz became leader of the People's Party in 2017, endorsing a hard line on migration and public finances, and chose to ally with the Freedom Party after winning that year's election.

Kurz, who is personally popular, said Saturday that "enough is enough" — a reference to a string of smaller scandals involving the Freedom Party that had plagued his government. In recent months, those have included a poem in a party newsletter comparing migrants to rats and questions over links to extreme-right groups.

Kickl, a longtime campaign mastermind of Freedom Party, has drawn criticism over matters including a raid last year on Austria's BVT spy agency, which opposition parties claimed was an attempt by the new government to purge domestic political enemies.

Norbert Hofer, the Freedom Party's new leader, said his party's ministers would give up their jobs if Kickl is dismissed.

"Herbert Kickl has done nothing wrong. There are no investigations against him," he said at a news conference on Monday.

Kickl accused Kurz and the People's Party of a power grab, saying they had insisted not only that he step down but that his party give up the interior ministry post. He said Austria's president, the liberal Alexander Van der Bellen, "did not see the real intent behind a young and friendly face (of Kurz's)."

Hofer listed what he described as his party's successes in reducing immigration, including last year's decision to shun a global U.N.-backed accord to promote safe and orderly migration.