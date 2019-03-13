Rights group: EU complicit in violence against migrants

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, a group of migrants moves through a forest in the Pljesevica Mountain in a attempt to illegally cross the border into Croatia. Amnesty International released a report on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, that accuses European Union nations of complacency in the "systematic, unlawful and frequently violent pushbacks" by Croatian border guards of thousands of asylum-seekers to squalid and unsafe refugee camps in Bosnia. Amel Emric, File AP Photo