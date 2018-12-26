Police free Bosnian Serb who led protests over son’s death

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Davor Dragicevic, father of 21-year-old David Dragicevic speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, northwest of Sarajevo. Bosnian Serb police have detained the man whose quest for the truth over the death of his son has sparked months of anti-government protests. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo