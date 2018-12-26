Wave of sexual abuse allegations shakes Argentina

In this Dec. 19, 2018 photo, congressional aide Claudia Guebel speaks during an interview, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At the beginning of this year, she said, Pedro Fiorda, a senator's chief of staff, grabbed her violently by the arms like a "hunter who catches prey." Then, she felt his tongue inside her mouth. The terror that seized her made those minutes seem eternal, she said. Gustavo Garello AP Photo