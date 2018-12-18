German Chancellor Angela Merkel to receive Fulbright prize

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2018 file photo Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers her speech during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany. The Washington-based Fulbright Association says its 2018 prize for international understanding will go to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The organization said Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 it had decided to award the prestigious prize to Merkel “for her remarkable, compassionate leadership and her strong commitment to mutual understanding, international cooperation and peace.” Markus Schreiber, file AP Photo