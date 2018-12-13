Sweden arrests 1 person, suspected of preparing terror

Sweden's security service says a man has been arrested, suspected of preparing a terrorist attack.
The SAPO agency said "preparations for the suspected terrorist offense have been underway for some time" and added that "there are international links."
The person was not identified.
SAPO said in a statement that several raids were made early Thursday in western Sweden and several people have been brought in for questioning.
