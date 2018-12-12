Eyes in the sky capture carbon, other climate culprits

A growing fleet of satellites is monitoring man-made greenhouse gas emissions from space, spurred by the need to track down major sources of climate changing gases such as methane and carbon dioxide.
As negotiators at the U.N. climate summit in Poland tried to bridge their divides Wednesday, one of the key issues still to be resolved was how to ensure countries report accurate emissions data.
A host of international agencies and private companies are touting space-based monitoring as an aid, if not a replacement, to self-reported figures.
