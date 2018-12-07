World

The Latest: Merkel says her party must look to the future

The Associated Press

December 07, 2018 06:31 AM

German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, waves after her farewell speech during a party convention of the CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party.
German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, waves after her farewell speech during a party convention of the CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. Michael Sohn AP Photo
German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, waves after her farewell speech during a party convention of the CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. 1001 delegates are electing a successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who doesn't run for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. Michael Sohn AP Photo
HAMBURG, Germany

The Latest on the election of a successor to Angela Merkel as Christian Democratic Union party leader (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has celebrated her 18 years at the helm of Germany's main center-right party in her final speech as leader, urging members to show unity as it opens a new chapter.

In a speech Friday before the Christian Democratic Union elects a new leader, Merkel recalled that she took office in 2000 when the party was in a deep crisis. She said that "we kept a cool head" and "we showed everyone" by recovering.

Merkel told a party congress in Hamburg that "our CDU today is different from the year 2000, and that is a good thing." She said the party must not look to the past but the future.

Her half-hour speech was greeted with a several-minute standing ovation. Some delegates held up placards saying "Thank you, boss!"

____

10:25 a.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's party is meeting to elect a new leader who could help shape Germany's political direction for the next generation.

A close ally of Merkel's and a one-time rival are considered favorites for the job to lead the center-right Christian Democratic Union.

Merkel announced in October she would give up the reins in her party, though she plans to serve her current term as chancellor.

Three high-profile contenders have toured Germany to drum up support.

Friday's vote pits CDU general secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a Merkel ally, against Friedrich Merz, a former leader of the party's parliamentary group who stands for a more conservative approach and has been away from front-line politics for a decade.

Health Minister Jens Spahn, another Merkel critic, is considered the outsider.

  Comments  