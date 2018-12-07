Ex-intel chief in South Korea found dead in possible suicide

In this Dec. 3, 2018 photo, former Defense Security Command head Gen. Lee Jae-su, center, arrives for a court hearing on his arrest warrant on charges of the illegal surveillance of families of people killed in a 2014 ferry sinking, at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. Lee was found dead on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, police said, in a suspected suicide. Yonhap via AP Lee Ji-eun