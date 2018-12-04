New parasite decimates giant clam species in Mediterranean

In this Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008 underwater photo, a diver observes a pen shell on the seabed in the Aegean Sea. A new parasite is devastating populations of an emblematic giant species of clam found only in the Mediterranean. Unless scientists can unravel the mysteries of how it is transmitted and find a way of stopping it soon, it could wipe out the entire population and force it to extinction. (Yiannis Issaris via AP) Yiannis Issaris AP