China’s pressure on Tsai weighed in local Taiwan elections

In this Nov. 20, 2018, photo, Democratic Progressive Party Kaohsiung mayoral candidate, Chen Chi-mai at left reacts to supporters during a rally in Kaohsiung, central Taiwan. China and its growing pressure campaign loom large as Taiwan holds elections for mayors and other local officials Saturday, in what is partly seen as a referendum on the policies of independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen. (AP Photo) AP