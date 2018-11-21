Peacekeepers left more than 6,000 children in Liberia

In this photo taken Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, Moses Z . Kaine, 21 year old , displays a T-Shirt, his father a West Africa peacekeeper, wore to visit his mother, when she was pregnant with him, at a center set up to register and support children left behind by peacekeepers in Liberia, Monrovia. The only memento Moses Z. Kaine has from his father is the T-shirt, left more than two decades ago when the peacekeeper’s tour of duty finished and he returned home to leave his pregnant girlfriend behind. Jonathan Paye -Layleh AP Photo