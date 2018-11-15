Sri Lankan lawmakers fight in Parliament over PM dispute

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, center, with supporting members argues with other lawmakers before walking out from the parliament chamber, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Sri Lanka’s Parliament has passed a no-confidence vote against the government headed by Mahinda Rajapaksa, a former strongman hastily sworn in as prime minister last month. The motion brought by the leader of an opposition party could mean that Rajapaksa will have to resign his post but it’s unclear. The vote took place as Parliament convened for the first time in almost three weeks as a political struggle continues. Rukmal Gamage AP Photo