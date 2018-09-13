Former UN chief Kofi Annan to be buried after state funeral

Kofi Annan’s son Kojo Annan, left, widow Nane Annan, 2nd left, and daughter Ama Annan, center, join other family members to pay their respects as the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan lies in state at the Accra International Conference Center in Ghana Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Ghanaians are paying their respects to Annan, who died in August in Switzerland at age 80, ahead of Thursday’s state funeral. Sunday Alamba AP Photo