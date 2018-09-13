Putin attends Russia-China war games

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia and First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov watch a military exercises on training ground “Telemba”, about 80 kilometers (50 miles ) north of the city of Chita during the military exercises Vostok 2018 in Eastern Siberia, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The weeklong Vostok (East) 2018 maneuvers launched Tuesday span vast expanses of Siberia and the Far East, the Arctic and the Pacific Oceans. They involve nearly 300,000 Russian troops along with 1,000 Russian aircraft and 36,000 tanks and other combat vehicles. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky AP