Humboldt Broncos return to ice 5 months after bus crash

Returning Humboldt Broncos players Brayden Camrud (26) and Derek Patter (23), far left, take part in the pregame ceremony along with other teammate before playing the Nipawin Hawks in the SJHL hockey season home opener in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. The Humboldt Broncos are playing their first game since a bus crash claimed 16 lives in April. The Canadian Press via AP Jonathan Hayward