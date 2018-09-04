Duterte voids amnesty of critical senator, orders his arrest

Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV presides over a committee hearing on Civil Service Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte voted an amnesty given to the former rebel military officer, who has been elected senator and is now one of his fiercest critics, and ordered his arrest in a move opponents call illegal and a part of a political crackdown. Bullit Marquez AP Photo