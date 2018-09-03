Elderly Peru couple buries son decades after disappearance

In this Aug. 22, 2018 photo provided by the Peruvian Specialized Forensic Team, Maximo Cueto, 86, and his wife Gregoria Gastelu, 88, look at the remains of their son Cesareo Gastelu, who was kidnapped by the military in 1984 and murdered at the military base “Los Cabitos,” in Huamanga, Peru. The couple spent the better part of their savings and retirement from a prosperous business raising livestock in the southern Andes looking for their son ever since he was forcibly taken from his university dormitory one night in 1984, not knowing why their son was targeted. Peruvian Specialized Forensic Team via AP Ivan Vargas