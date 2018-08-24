UN official condemns Saudi-led coalition for Yemen attacks

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock addresses the media during a conference ‘Supporting the future of Syria and the region’ at the EU Council in Brussels. Lowcock is condemning a Saudi-led coalition for carrying out airstrikes against civilians in Yemen. He said in a statement Friday, Aug. 24, that he echoed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for “an impartial, independent and prompt investigation into these most recent incidents.” Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File AP Photo