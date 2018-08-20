Shots fired at gate of US Embassy in Turkey, but no one hurt

The damage to a security booth by a shot fired, is seen outside the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Shots were fired at a security booth outside the embassy in Turkey’s capital early Monday, but U.S. officials said no one was hurt. Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over the case of an imprisoned American pastor, leading the U.S. to impose sanctions, and increased tariffs that sent the Turkish lira tumbling last week. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo