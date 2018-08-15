In defiant act, Brazil party registers Lula for president

Supporters holding a photo of Brazil’s jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes part in the Free Lula March, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug.15 2018. Thousands of supporters of the jailed leader and a current presidential candidate, are in Brasilia to monitor the registration of Lula’s presidential candidacy, which will be held today by the Workers’ Party in the Superior Electoral Court. Eraldo Peres AP Photo