AP PHOTOS: Our Lady of Copacabana festival spreads to Peru

In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, “cargadores” or male carriers walk with a statue of Our Lady of Copacabana belonging to resident Libia Espinoza, in a religious procession honoring the Bolivian virgin, in Cuzco, Peru. Unlike many of the regional feast day celebrations dating back hundreds of years, this one, initiated by Espinoza, is marking its tenth year. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Martin Mejia AP