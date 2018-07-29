Spain rescues 123 migrants in the Strait of Gibraltar

In this photo taken on Friday, July 27, 2018, a migrant rests with others as the sun rises at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of Gibraltar, in Algeciras, Spain. Maritime rescue authorities say 751 migrants have been plucked Friday from 52 dinghies trying to reach Spanish shores from northern Africa, this year’s most popular route into Europe. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno) Marcos Moreno AP