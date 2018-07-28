Yep, mayonnaise flavored ice cream is a thing. The internet is (mostly) grossed out

For decades we got our peanut butter in our chocolate. We got green tea in our ice cream. There’s Heinz’s Mayochup — mayonnaise and ketchup together in one bottle, which sounds odd until you realize it’s the same byproduct that’s coated your BK Whopper’s bun since its inception in 1957.
Sonic even introduced a pickle-juice slushie this summer. Just saying those words together gives some people the heebie-jeebies.
Now are you ready for mayonnaise flavored ice cream?
Yep, that’s a thing. Credit Scotland’s ICE, an artisan ice cream shop in Falkirk that debuted its Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise ice cream this month.
“Truly one of the great Slav delights,” someone with guts — or a strong stomach or a sense of daring — commented on Ice Falkirk’s Instagram post on July 18.
Someone else opined, “I have no idea why anyone would buy that other than as a weird joke.”
Well, visually the mayo ice cream looks totally OK. (Better than the pickle snow cone slushie, anyway). With its creamy white color and ripples carved into the confection from a scooper, the slab of ice cream looks like a serving of tasty rich vanilla.
Playboy magazine once used mashed potatoes to represent a vanilla ice cream float milkshake for a May 1977 cover shoot with model Lillian Müller because the real stuff kept melting under the hot lights. Visually, it’s hard to make vanilla ice cream look gross even when it’s meeting flavors it has no sane reason of interacting with.
Buzzfeed reported that the mayo ice cream, which has a #mayoicecream Twitter hashtag already, has a flavor that is “strange ... not as eggy as you’d expect. In fact, quite creamy and sweet.”
ICE owner Kyle Gentleman told Today Food that his shop’s Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise ice cream is a “full on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy milky aftertaste ... yum!”
A Twitter user in Dublin, Ireland, pointed out that “custard-based ice cream” isn’t that far removed from mayo and she has a point. Who doesn’t like rich custard-flavored ice cream?
Conversely, someone else on Twitter said that after seeing ICE’s Facebook video on how its Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise ice cream is made, a “shower” was in order.
A quandary. To try or not?
The curiosity factor is irresistible.
Comments