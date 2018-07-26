A burned compound is seen next to the sea in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred homes and cars for those still missing after the deadliest wildfires to hit Greece in decades decimated seaside areas near Athens, killing at least 79 people and sending thousands fleeing.
A burned compound is seen next to the sea in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred homes and cars for those still missing after the deadliest wildfires to hit Greece in decades decimated seaside areas near Athens, killing at least 79 people and sending thousands fleeing. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo
A burned compound is seen next to the sea in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred homes and cars for those still missing after the deadliest wildfires to hit Greece in decades decimated seaside areas near Athens, killing at least 79 people and sending thousands fleeing. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo

World

Frantic relatives search for missing in Athens’ morgue

The Associated Press

July 26, 2018 03:51 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Frantic relatives searching for loved ones missing in Greece's deadliest forest fire in decades are heading to Athens' morgue, as rescue crews and volunteers continued searches on land and at sea for potential further victims.

Those arriving at the morgue Thursday were being informed of the necessary steps to match the missing and the dead, including providing DNA samples and dental records.

The fire northeast of Athens in the area of Rafina, a seaside resort of permanent residences and holiday homes popular with Athenians and tourists, broke out Monday and swept through the area fanned by gale-force winds. Hundreds fled to nearby beaches, with many swimming out to sea to escape the ferocious flames and choking smoke that killed 81 people.

  Comments  