While making nice with US and South, North Korea slams Japan

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un adjust his glasses after signing documents with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. North Korea’s state-run media have toned down their rhetorical attacks on the United States and South Korea while leader Kim Jong Un pursues a more diplomatic approach, but the vitriol continues, and Japan is now Pyongyang’s favorite foil. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo