Pompeo: US, N. Korea hold ‘productive’ talks on war remains

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says U.S. and North Korean officials have held "productive" talks to discuss the return of U.S. service members' remains missing since the Korean War.
Pompeo, who wasn't part of Sunday's talks, said in a statement that working level meetings between U.S. and North Korean officials would begin Monday "to ?coordinate the next steps, including the transfer of remains already collected" in North Korea.
He said Sunday's meeting "was aimed at fulfilling one of the commitments" made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at last month's summit with President Donald Trump in Singapore.
It wasn't immediately clear who took part in the talks, held at the tense inter-Korean border, but Pompeo said they were "the first General Officer-level talks" with North Korea since 2009.
