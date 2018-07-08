Pompeo shrugs off NKorea's 'gangster' rebuke, cites progress

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pauses while speaking to members of the media following two days of meetings with Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, before boarding his plane at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, July 7, 2018, to travel to Japan. Pompeo described the meetings as "productive, good faith negotiations" in the ongoing effort towards denuclearization, and plans have been set to discuss the process of repatriation of remains next week in Panmunjom. Andrew Harnik, Pool AP Photo