Egypt court postpones verdicts citing 'security concerns'

FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2015 file photo, Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abou Zeid, known by his nickname Shawkan, appears before a judge after spending more than 600 days in prison in Cairo, Egypt. The Cairo Criminal Court said in a statement Saturday June 30, 2018, it has postponed until July 28 the verdicts for over 700 defendants including photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, detained for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in. El Shorouk Newspaper via AP, FILE Lobna Tarek