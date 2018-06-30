18 killed, 14 injured in China coach-truck highway collision

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, hospital workers attend to a person injured in a coach-truck collision accident in Hengdong County, central China's Hunan Province, Saturday, June 30, 2018. Police says the death toll from the Friday, June 29, 2018 head-on collision between a passenger coach and a truck on a highway in central China has risen to more than a dozen. Xinhua via AP Xiao Yahui