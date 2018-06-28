Pence to warn Central American leaders to confront causes of immigration

Facing threats that the Trump administration will cut off their foreign aid, Guatemalan, Honduran and Salvadoran officials are expected to push delicately back on U.S. immigration policy, gently call for separated children to be reunited with their parents and pledge near-unconditional loyalty to President Donald Trump for everything else.
Vice President Mike Pence visited Guatemala City Thursday as part of a three-nation bonding tour around Latin America that was supposed to end by meeting victims of the Fuego volcano eruption. But the outcry over immigration and families being separated at the border forced a change in plans.
Instead, Pence will be joined in Guatemala City by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to warn the presidents of Honduras and El Salvador and vice president of Guatemala that they face consequences if they don't stem the outflow of migrants to the north.
"The United States cannot do this alone," Pence said from Brazil. "And I will deliver this message personally to the leaders of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador when we meet in Guatemala City on Thursday. These nations must take new and renewed steps to confront the drug trafficking and corruption that besets them and strengthen their economies for the sake of their people."
Current and former officials in the so-called Northern Triangle say they don’t know how seriously to take the aid-cutoff threats, but they’re doing everything in their power to stay on Trump’s good side, maintain current funding and avert any U.S. scrutiny of their own problems of corruption and mismanagement that have contributed to the illegal immigration problem and threaten their own standing.
In Guatemala’s case, that meant initially supporting Trump’s right to separate families at the border before quickly backtracking due to public uproar. And, along with Honduras, it meant being the first to curiously announce they too would move their own embassies in Israel to Jerusalem, the disputed capital.
“President Trump is coming to tighten the screws on the Northern Triangle governments to do more on immigration,” one official from the region told McClatchy, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the visit publicly. “That’s fine. That’s their right. But it’s a two-way street. The United States also has some responsibility.”
The current and former officials said cutting U.S. aid would likely only lead to more illegal immigration and raised questions why the U.S. government would prop up politically weak leaders who are fighting legitimate corruption investigations.
Trump has threatened to cut foreign aid to the region multiple times,including when the so-called caravan of 1,000 Central American migrants, largely from Honduras, traveled to the border as well as during a round table talk in Long Island about the extent of Salvadoran gang, MS-13, around the country.
Speaking at a small business event in Washington, D.C., last week, Trump said he would “very shortly” seek authorization to withhold funding from countries.
"When countries abuse us by sending people up — not their best — we’re not going to give any more aid to those countries. Why the hell should we?" Trump said.
While migration from Mexico has decreased, people arriving from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have become the greatest source of migrants crossing the southern border.
It’s a tough position for the three nations who have the will to address the matter, “but a lack of resources and capabilities,” said one senior U.S. administration official. The government economies are largely dependent on the United States for a mix of foreign aid, remittances and political stability.
The flow of money from the U.S. to the Northern Triangle is substantial. The United States dedicated $140 million in foreign aid to Guatemala in 2017, $95 million to Honduras and $72 million to El Salvador.
The money family members in the United States send back is even greater. Remittances to the Northern Triangle, among the top receiving nations, exceeded $17.5 billion in 2017, a 12 increase from 2016, according to the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington organization focused on Latin America.
"We're attached at the hip," the U.S. official said.
Fernando Carrera, the foreign minister of Guatemala in 2013 and 2014 who worked with Obama administration when nearly 70,000 unaccompanied children from Central American arrived on the U.S. doorstep, said violence is a real problem in the region, but said that's not the full picture.
“The deterrence policy is flawed," he said. “We’re trying to stop a phenomena that can’t be stopped.”
In an interview in his home in Guatemala City, he questioned U.S. advocacy groups, NGOs and the national media for promoting a narrative that all Central Americans are asylum seekers. Many are fleeing serious violence and deserve protections. The region is extremely violent, but he said those seeking asylum out of fear is probably only about 20 percent of the cases.
The majority, he said, are coming in search of jobs and to be reunited with family members who arrived a decade earlier.
Not only do Guatemalans hear Trump talking about deporting immigrants. They're paying close attention when he touts the strong economy and wealth of jobs. And so do friends and family in the United States who share reports of bosses needing workers.
“No one in their right mind is going to stop trying to reunite with their kids just because you threaten to deport them,” Carrera said. “It’s human nature.”
But the three governments’ must tread lightly when broaching the sensitive subject. Facing their own political volatility, they see opportunities to shore up their stability by getting closer to the Trump administration.
In Guatemala, President Jimmy Morales and members of his family are under fire for possible campaign finance violations. The government has responded by seeking Trump's support in return for giving him political cover after becoming the second country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem despite diplomatic fallout.
“Guatemala has outsourced its foreign policy to the White House, and it’s unclear what it has received in return,” said Benjamin Gedan, who was National Security Council director for Latin America during the Obama administration.
In Honduras, where President Juan Orlando Hernández faces allegations of election fraud, the government also announced plans to move its embassy. The United States formally recognized Hernández’s victory but also called for a review of any challenges to the results.
Honduras and Guatemala have large evangelical Christian populations and long ties to Israel, but those close to the government said the real reason for moving their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was to prove their loyalty to the United States under intense international pressure.
Sometimes they take it too far for their people’s liking.
The government of Guatemala ended up dismissing Morales’s spokesman after he expressed "respect" for Trump's immigration policy and refrained from criticizing the separation of parents and children. The government quickly reversed course amid public uproar and then joined Honduras and El Salvador calling for the end of family separation.
The current and former officials do not expect any major breakthrough from the visit. But they want to present a good face to the U.S. government so that the Trump administration will continue funding aid, support the business community and not meddle with their internal affairs.
“They’re conservative,” said Carrera. “They see themselves as the Donald Trump of Central America. They just want him to see that as well.”
