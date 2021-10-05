Man broke into homes — then asked cop how to leave gated community, Texas police say

Police say a man broke into two homes within this gated community before he was arrested. KTRK Screengrab

Two women who were each home alone in a gated community woke to finding a man in their bedrooms, Texas police say. That man was soon caught after asking police for help leaving the area.

The Houston Police Department says the first woman woke up to finding the man in a ski mask at the foot of her bed about 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to KTRK. The 68-year-old woman started screaming, and the man ran from her home.

About 20 minutes later, also within The Lake at Stonehenge community in west Houston, police say a 38-year-old woman woke to the sound of a police helicopter, according to KHOU. When she awoke, she also saw the man in front her bed wearing a mask.

“He repeatedly asked her for sex, attempted to get on top of her, but then got off of the bed and began walking around the room when she told him her husband would be home soon,” Houston police spokesperson Jodi Silva said, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The woman used that opportunity to grab her cell phone, run out of her home and call for help, according to KHOU.

Police who were already on the way to the area following the first break-in noticed a man who matched the description they were provided, the Houston station reported. That man then asked the officers for directions on how to leave the gated community.

He was arrested, KTRK reported, and both women were able to identify him as the suspect.

Police say the man faces charges of “burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault” and “burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft on an elderly person,” according to the Chronicle.

