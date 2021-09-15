Charming estate with a ‘vintage trolley’ pavilion lists for $1.4M in NC. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

An estate with genuine southern charm, and some interesting history, has hit the real estate market in Asheville, North Carolina for $1.399 million.

A Craftsman Foresquare 8-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom estate comes complete with not only a main home, but a studio apartment and “an actual trolley from Asheville’s electric streetcar era,” the listing describes.

While the stylish 2.5-story home built in 1918 oozes with character, the real story might be behind its architect: Richard Sharp Smith, who supervised the construction of George Vanderbilt’s famous Biltmore Estate.

“Smith also designed many local homes and institutions,” Dirt.com reported. “He started his own firm in Asheville and when he died in 1924, the Asheville Citizen wrote, ‘After long years of residence in Asheville, Smith has done more than any other person to beautify the city. He came to Asheville just at a time when he was needed, and was really a pioneer architect in the community…’

“This lovely house is a testament to his skill as an architect and his love for Asheville, his adopted home.”

According to the listing, this current home on the market was formerly used as a boarding lodge named The Sherwood Inn. (“Look closely at the second floor doors to see the former room numbers, and signs from the Inn will convey,” the listing says.)

The home is a mere 3 minutes outside of downtown Asheville.

