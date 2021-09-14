National

Woman dragged by train after doors close on her dog’s tether, California officials say

Woman tethered to a dog on her waist was killed when a BART train dragged her onto tracks when the dog did not get off when she did, California officials said. 
A woman tethered to a dog on her waist got yanked onto train tracks when the train’s doors shut with her dog inside, California officials said.

The woman was boarding a commuter train in the Bay Area “at the very last second” on Monday afternoon, BART officials said.

“Right as the doors were closing, she fully off boarded the train, clearing the doors, and the dog did not,” officials said Tuesday in a news release. “She appeared to be waving at someone.”

The train took off with the dog inside and dragged the woman along. She was yanked onto the track and died, BART officials said.

The dog was not injured. Officials are investigating if the dog was a service animal.

BART Police reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed people who saw what happened.

Mike Sim, a passenger on board, saw the woman caught on the train on his way back from work, KGO reported. He told the news outlet it was “pretty traumatic” and there was a blood stench through the platform.

“This is a tragic loss of life,” BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said in the news release. “We are following all safety protocols.”

The woman boarded a Dublin/Pleasanton bound train at the Powell Street Station, BART officials said. Her identity has not yet been released.

