Tijuana man sentenced to prison for recruiting border-crossing high schoolers as drug mules

SAN DIEGO — A former pre-law student from Tijuana was sentenced to federal prison Monday for running a drug-smuggling cell that used Mexican teenagers who attended high school in San Diego as cross-border couriers.

Osvaldo Mendivil Tamayo, 22, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced him Monday to seven years and one month in prison, and ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine.

Mendivil Tamayo admitted in his plea agreement that he was "the leader of a drug distribution cell based in Tijuana" and that he maintained a "cadre of couriers" to move the drugs across San Diego-area ports of entry.

According to prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, Mendivil admitted that he was the transportation coordinator for several sources who supplied the drugs.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration seized at least 330 pounds of drugs connected to Mendivil and his couriers during an investigation that culminated with the arrests of Mendivil and his alleged co-conspirators in 2019.

According to federal prosecutors and court documents, Mendivil used the social media application Snapchat to conduct much of his business. Investigators wiretapped his Snapchat account, and within weeks intercepted images of tables stacked high with bricks of drugs, and close-up shots showing the quality of the narcotics.

It was also on his Snapchat account where his accomplices would send him information about prospective couriers. The messages would often contain photographs of the students' government and school-issued identification cards, as well as information about how, when and where they typically crossed the border.

Some of the messages showed that the underage couriers would be carrying the drugs as they crossed through ports of entry in vehicles with their unsuspecting mothers and fathers.

Mendivil's attorney did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

Mendivil's arrest came at a time when San Diego-based federal authorities were warning that teen smuggling had become a troubling trend that had recently resurfaced. In fiscal year 2018, U.S. Customs and Border Protection documented 87 incidents of minors trying to smuggle a total of 307 pounds of various narcotics through ports of entry along the California-Mexico border, according to agency records.

According to the lawyer first appointed to represent him, Mendivil was living with his mother at the time of his arrest and doing accounting work for his father, the CEO of a Tijuana construction company. He had been studying pre-law at CETYS University in Tijuana before going on hiatus about six months before his arrest, but had planned to return to school that fall and change his focus to business administration.