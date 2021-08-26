Stunning house on the prestigious Audubon Place in New Orleans lists for $5.5 million

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

It’s considered the most distinguished streets in the vibrant city of New Orleans, so whenever a house pops up on Audubon Place, it’s considered a rare event for the Louisiana market. Which is why there’s buzz around the stunning estate that’s listed for $5.5 million on the prestigious street.

The 7-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home, built in 1913 and designed by Emile Weil, has been restored with a new roof and a fresh paint makeover, the listing on Realtor says. However, the original “architectural details” like the beautiful grand staircase, stained glass and marble mantles remain in place.

Weil was well known for designing many buildings in New Orleans such as numerous churches and synagogues and even the stadium for the minor league baseball team the New Orleans Pelicans, which was demolished in 1957, Dirt reported.

Audubon Place is so prominent, that it was — and still is — highly protected.

Following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, private military companies including Blackwater and ISI, were sent to guard the famous street in order to protect the city’s millionaires from looters, the Guardian said.

“I spoke to one of the other owners on the telephone earlier in the week,” an Israeli mercenary from ISI said to the Guardian. “I told him how the water had stopped just at the back gate. God watches out for the rich people, I guess.”

