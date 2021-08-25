Detective stole drugs from evidence, overdosed and crashed cop car in Oregon, feds say

In this October 21, 2019, photo, a Klamath Falls Police Department patrol car is shown. A former Klamath Falls officer resigned after he was caught stealing drugs from an evidence room, overdosing on them and then crashing his police car on Nov. 27, 2020. Klamath Falls Police Department

A former Oregon police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing meth and fentanyl from an evidence room, federal authorities said.

He later overdosed and crashed his patrol vehicle.

Thomas Dwayne Reif, 28, who was a detective with the Klamath Falls Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Reif entered a temporary evidence room using an unauthorized key from another officer, indictment documents show. He removed meth and fentanyl from an evidence container in a secured locker and left with the drugs before coming back and returning the container and locking it up.

Then he got into his police car and drove off. Shortly after, he overdosed and “jumped” his cruiser over a median into oncoming traffic, court records show. The crash caused a multiple-vehicle accident and left Reif in the hospital.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He was found unresponsive and not breathing and rushed to the hospital, according to a news release from the police department last December. But he made a “full recovery,” the Herald and News reported.

Toxicology reports showed he had meth and fentanyl in his system at the time of the collision, according to the indictment.

An evidence bag of meth was also later found by investigators in his personal locker at the police station.

An attorney appointed to represent Reif declined to comment in a statement to McClatchy News on Wednesday, citing a state policy.

A few days following the crash, he was placed on leave while he was investigated. He then resigned on Dec. 1 after the investigation concluded he violated department policies.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We are deeply embarrassed and disappointed with Mr. Reif’s misconduct. The Klamath Falls Police Department does not condone this type of behavior or misconduct by any law enforcement officer,” the December release stated. “We will continue to hold each other accountable to the highest ethical standards without exception.”

Reif is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 23 and faces a maximum sentence of four years prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

He also agreed in the plea agreement to surrender his Department of Public Safety Standards and Training certification, a five-year probation term and a Veterans Treatment Court program.