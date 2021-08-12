National

Dietary supplement from an eBay seller recalled for containing a banned substance

In the rare recall initiated by an eBay seller, all lots of Max Health Hydro Pineapple Burn have been recalled by eBay member jongu 4308 for the presence of sibutramine.

Safety problems caused the ingredient in many weight loss supplements such as Hydro Pineapple Burn to be yanked from the United States market in 2010.

The problem, as stated in the recall alert, is sibutramine “is known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some patients and may present a significant risk for patients with history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmia or stroke.”

Max Health Hydro Pineapple Burn was sold from May 29 through July 27. Consumers should stop using the product and request a refund from the seller, who can be contacted by email at johnnyvn100@yahoo.com.

If this or any other drug or supplement causes a medical problem, contact a medical professional, then let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

