Severed head found in freezer by woman who thinks it’s a relative, Pennsylvania cops say

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A severed head was discovered in a Pennsylvania home Wednesday by a woman who thinks it was of one of her family members, Pennsylvania cops say.

When officers in Lancaster went to the home, they learned a man who lived there also kept a “cadaver doll” that looked like his father in one of the bedrooms, according to a news release from the Lancaster Bureau of Police. The identity of the body parts has not been confirmed.

The woman told officers she was “concerned for the welfare of family members” when Donald Meshey Jr. told her there was a head in the freezer and a cadaver in a bedroom. When she opened the freezer, she found a head of whom she believed was one of her relatives.

Meshey let officers inside the home and removed the head from the freezer to show officers, police said. As he was interviewed at the police station later, the man informed officers of the “cadaver doll” in his dad’s bedroom.

“Meshey admitted to stabbing the cadaver doll for 2-3 minutes with a knife and then dismembered the body,” according to police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the victim. Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the body is an adult male, according to Lancaster Online.

Meshey has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Lancaster is about 70 miles west of Philadelphia.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER