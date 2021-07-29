Missing 4-year-old found dead in toy chest in his bedroom, Utah police say

Kache Wallis, 4, was found dead inside a toy chest in his home after being reported as missing, Hurricane city police in Utah confirmed Wednesday. Provided by Hurricane City Police Department

A missing 4-year-old boy has been found dead in a toy chest in his bedroom, according to Utah authorities.

Kache Wallis was originally reported missing Sunday, Hurricane city police said in a news release. Kache’s grandmother said the boy was put to bed the night before but couldn’t be found when she checked in the next morning.

Family and friends looked for Kache and alerted police when they couldn’t find him. Authorities said they arrived and searched inside and outside the home but also couldn’t find the child.

The home was later searched again and Kache was found dead in a small toy chest in his bedroom, according to officials.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as accidental “due to positional asphyxiation,” police said.