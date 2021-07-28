‘Gruesome’ stabbing leaves woman dead at popular Atlanta park, Georgia police say

Georgia authorities are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in a “gruesome scene” at a popular park in Atlanta, multiple outlets report.

Authorities arrived at Piedmont Park just after 1 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a person stabbed, the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.

Someone else in the park discovered the woman’s body near the Charles Allen entrance on 10th Street, WXIA reported, citing police. Authorities said the woman appeared to be in her 40s and had “multiple stab wounds.”

“The darkness is kind of hampering us right now,” Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said, according to WSB-TV. “We are doing a thorough canvas of the park and waiting for daylight as well so we can see if there is more evidence out there to help us solve this crime.”

The victim hasn’t been identified, and police said they’re still searching for a suspect. Police said it’s also unclear why the woman was in the sprawling 185-acre park after dark Wednesday.

“We’re trying to really get a confirmation on who she is so we can backtrack and retrace some of her steps,” Hampton said, according to WAGA.

Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously.