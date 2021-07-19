Man who ‘needed a vacation’ tries to steal jet to fly to Hawaii, Colorado cops say

A 30-year-old man who told deputies he wanted to fly to Hawaii tried to climb on a private jet on a Centennial Airport runway in Colorado, officials say.

A 30-year-old man apparently in need of a getaway hopped a fence at a Colorado airport Wednesday and tried to board a taxiing jet, authorities say.

“We’ve all been at the point where we needed a vacation, but this took it a little far,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook.

The man breached a secure perimeter at the airport near Denver, then strolled onto a runway at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, The Gazette reported.

He tried to board a Gulfstream jet that had just taxied onto the runway, but the crew refused him entry, KCNC reported.

A Denver Police Department helicopter at the airport heard about the commotion over the radio and responded, keeping watch over the intruder until deputies arrived, KMGH reported.

The man, who told deputies he wanted to go to Hawaii, faces charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft over $100,000 and trespassing, KCNC reported.

“Life is not a video game,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.