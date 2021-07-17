Netflix shuts down ‘Bridgerton’ for second time in a week after new COVID-19 infection

Netflix has shut down production of “Bridgerton” for the second time in a week, after another person tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, shooting of the second season of the massively popular period drama was paused for 24 hours, after a crew member tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Filming resumed on Friday but it was halted again on Saturday, after a second confirmed case.

It has now been paused for “an indefinite period of time,” Deadline reported.

It's time to consider a new way to proactively protect against chemotherapy induced myelosuppression.

Netflix didn’t say whether the person infected was part of the crew, or one of the cast members. But the individual is said to be isolating.

Earlier this week, season one of the Shonda Rhymes-produced drama was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards.

The streaming phenomenon, which has been watched by a record 82 million households globally, is produced in the U.K., where new COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising, driven by the more infectious delta variant.

On Saturday, the U.K.’s National Health Service reported 54,674 new cases of the virus, after registering 51,870 on Friday. The last time the country saw more than 50,000 new infections was in mid-January, according to the BBC.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid — who’s had both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine — announced Saturday he had tested positive for the virus.