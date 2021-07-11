Concrete worker killed by dump truck after air pocket blasts him into road, GA cops say

A worker was killed Saturday in Georgia when an air pocket in the piping of the concrete pump truck he was cleaning pushed him into the road, officials say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A Georgia worker was killed Saturday when an air pocket in a concrete pump truck’s piping threw him into the road.

Brian Crook, 49, of Piedmont, South Carolina, had just finished pumping concrete for a home under construction in the Hickory Lakeside subdivision in Cumming and had set a barrel full of water near the edge of the road to clean the concrete pump truck he used, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

As he was cleaning it, an air pocket in the piping blasted him backward and into the road, the sheriff’s office says.

Crook was then hit by a 2007 Ford F750 dump truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and fire officials were called to the area around 11:20 a.m. and Crook was “pronounced dead at the scene,” the sheriff’s office says.

The Forsyth County Fire Department notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, about the incident, the sheriff’s office says.

The case is being investigated, and no other information was released as of Sunday.

Forsyth County is in northern Georgia, about 42 miles from Atlanta.